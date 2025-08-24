Robinson (suspension) recorded two receptions on two targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-23 preseason win over the Chargers.

Robinson was a starting wide receiver opposite Robbie Chosen and made his biggest impact early in the second quarter when he made a 22-yard touchdown catch in the right corner of the end zone. Robinson is suspended for the first three games of the regular season, but he could be asked to serve as the 49ers' third receiver upon his return due to Brandon Aiyuk (knee) likely still being sidelined.