Robinson finished with no receptions on one target in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Giants.

Robinson was on the field for 33 percent of the offense's snaps Sunday, finishing third behind starters Jauan Jennings (79 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (73 percent). The 30-year-old Robinson failed to capitalize on a prime opportunity to fill in as the 49ers' slot receiver in a cushy matchup, instead he was held without a catch for the second time in the last three weeks. With just eight receptions in six active games, it is safe to say that Robinson has been a poor fit in San Francisco. The 49ers will host Robinson's former club, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday, but the veteran's lack of involvement dampens any excitement over a potential "revenge game" in Week 10.