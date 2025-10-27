Robinson pulled in two of three targets for five yards while catching a successful two-point attempt in Sunday's 26-15 loss to Houston.

Robinson's two-point conversion reception on San Francisco's final scoring drive was the highlight of yet another disappointing fantasy effort. The veteran wideout was on the field for 57 percent of the offense's snaps Sunday, but he still finished a distant third behind starters Jauan Jennings (85 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (79 percent). Robinson hasn't been able to carve out a significant role for a banged up receiver room, and there is little evidence to suggest that his role will increase against the Giants next Sunday.