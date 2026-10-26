49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated Monday that Robinson (ankle) has a chance to return following the team's Week 8 bye, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Shanahan said the same thing 11 days ago, so the timeline appears to remain in place for Robinson, who suffered a high-ankle sprain way back in Week 2 against Miami. The Niners are expected to get plenty of reinforcements following their open date, and all three of Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Robinson could be among those returning for Week 9 against Las Vegas.