49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Draws start in Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson had three receptions on four targets for 24 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Robinson earned a rare start filling in for Ricky Pearsall (knee/ankle) and received the most playing time (88 percent) in a game this season. The 30-year-old Robinson couldn't parlay the larger role into notable fantasy production after finishing the loss with a pedestrian stat line. Pearsall's status for the wild-card round of the playoffs is still in question, but Robinson's minimal involvement on offense limits his fantasy upside even in games he is asked to start.
