49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Gains 36 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson hauled in both of his targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over Tennessee.
Robinson made his mark on Sunday's victory when he made a 30-yard grab on the final play of the first quarter for his longest reception of the season. The veteran wideout did see his snap count (31 percent) drop to fourth on the team behind Jauan Jennings (81 percent), Ricky Pearsall (58 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (45 percent) against the Titans. The minor shift on the depth chart shouldn't affect many fantasy leagues, as Robinson's production this season (15-199-0) barely registers on deep-league radars.
