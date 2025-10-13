Robinson had two receptions on three targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

Robinson was demoted to No. 4 on the 49ers' depth chart with the return of Jauan Jennings (ribs) to the starting lineup Sunday. The 30-year-old Robinson still finished with his highest yardage total since joining San Francisco this past offseason after breaking off a 31-yard reception in the second quarter. Robinson only logged 13 snaps (19 percent) for a shorthanded offense Sunday, a concerning trend for a player who was expected to step into a larger role with his new club. The veteran wideout makes for a risky play in Week 7 against the Falcons with such a limited role.