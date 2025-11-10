Robinson had three receptions on four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Robinson returned to form after being held to five yards on two receptions (five targets) over his previous three appearances. Sunday's three-catch day matched the veteran's previous season high set against the Rams back in Week 5. Robinson's elevated play against his former club still resulted in a forgettable fantasy score, highlighting the overall disappointment of his tenure with the 49ers. The 30-year-old simply isn't doing enough to inspire hope for next Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals.