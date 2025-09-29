Robinson caught one of two targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to Jacksonville.

Robinson returned from a three-game suspension issued by the league, immediately slotting in as the fourth receiver on the 49ers' depth chart Sunday. The veteran wideout only logged 25 snaps on offense (38 percent) despite signing a contract this offseason to help bolster a depleted receiver room. Perhaps he was being eased back into action, but Robinson may be relied upon more against his former club in Week 5 if Ricky Pearsall (knee) is held out of Thursday's tilt against the Rams.