Robinson caught both of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Robinson was unable to replicate last week's rare trip to the end zone, instead reverting to his usual minor role in the passing game. Even absences from tight end George Kittle (ankle) in Week 17 and wideout Ricky Pearsall in Week 16 didn't lead to more opportunities for Robinson. The 30-year-old has at least provided a consistent floor in recent weeks, finishing each of his last three contests with exactly two targets and two receptions.