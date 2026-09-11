Robinson caught two passes on three targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Rams in Week 1.

Robinson snuck past the Rams' secondary midway through the second quarter to haul in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to give the 49ers a 10-7 lead, with the former adding an 11-yard grab early in the third frame that led to a Mike Evans two-yard touchdown catch three plays later. Robinson played 41 of the 49ers' 65 snaps on offense (63.1 percent), which was second-most among San Francisco wideouts behind Evans (49) and ahead of Deebo Samuel (27). Robinson's extended snap count was largely due to De'Zhaun Stribling suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, and the former could operate in an elevated role in Week 2 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 20 if Stribling is unable to play.