Robinson corralled six of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 wild-card round win over Philadelphia.

Robinson finally broke out of his season-long slump at the perfect time for the 49ers after he led the team in receiving in its playoff win Sunday. The veteran wideout was filling in for injured starter Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) who was inactive for the ninth time this season. Robinson failed to surpass 50 receiving yards in any of his 14 appearances in the regular season, so Sunday's outburst against the Eagles certainly came out of nowhere. Perhaps this performance will build up the confidence QB Brock Purdy has in Robinson, but fantasy players should not bank on a repeat performance against the Seahawks in the divisional round.