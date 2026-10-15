Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Robinson (ankle) has an "outside chance" to return from injured reserve for the 49ers' Week 7 game versus the Falcons but is more likely to be activated following the team's Week 8 bye, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Robinson is on the mend from a right high-ankle sprain, which he sustained in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Dolphins. The 49ers have a dire need for reinforcements at receiver with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out through the bye and three other wideouts currently on IR, but unless he has his 21-day window opened next week and looks better than expected in practice, Robinson doesn't look like he'll be able to help the team until its Week 9 game versus the Raiders.