Robinson failed to secure his only target while gaining six yards on his first carry of the season in Sunday's 26-8 win over Cleveland.

Robinson was limited to one touch for the third straight week, but it came in unorthodox fashion when he handled an end-around for his first carry as a member of the 49ers. The 30-year-old logged 27 snaps on offense (42 percent), maintaining his status as the team's third wideout behind starters Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. Robinson has been unable to generate noteworthy production in his steady role on an explosive offense, resulting in a meager 13-163-0 receiving line heading into San Francisco's Week 14 bye.