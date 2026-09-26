The 49ers placed Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Robinson was carted off the field due to a right ankle injury during San Francisco's Week 2 win against the Dolphins, after which coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that the wide receiver likely suffered a high-ankle sprain. On Monday, Shanahan said that Robinson was facing a recovery timeline of 3-to-6 weeks, so this move to injured reserve doesn't come as a surprise. Robinson will be first eligible to return to action Sunday, Oct. 25 in Atlanta, but with all of Christian Kirk (calf), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Robinson on IR, the 49ers will be going with Mike Evans (hip), Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and KhaDarel Hodge at wide receiver this Sunday against the Cardinals.