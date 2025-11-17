Robinson had one reception on two targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 41-22 victory over the Cardinals.

Robinson (27 snaps) stuck in the No. 3 role ahead of Kendrick Bourne (13 snaps) following the return of starter Ricky Pearsall (knee) in Sunday's blowout win. The 30-year-old Robinson failed to build off of last week's improved results (3-34-0), instead posting his fourth game recording one or fewer receptions through eight appearances in 2025. Robinson has not been a good fit in San Francisco, making him a risky play in fantasy against the Panthers next Monday.