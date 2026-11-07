Robinson (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, and the 49ers removed his questionable designation for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

Robinson was carted off the field during the 49ers' Week 2 win against the Dolphins and was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, receiving a corresponding prognosis of 3-to-6 weeks on the sideline. After his placement on IR on Sept. 26, he missed the next five contests, but following a Week 8 bye, he was designated for return Wednesday and logged three straight limited sessions before being tagged as questionable. With his designation now a thing of the past, Robinson may immediately step into a prominent role in San Francisco's passing game Sunday with fellow WRs Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out and Christian Kirk (knee) getting moved to IR.