Robinson (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Since the 49ers designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Robinson has logged back-to-back capped sessions. GM John Lynch said Thursday on KNBR radio that the 49ers expect Robinson to be available Sunday against the Raiders, which can't be said for fellow WRs Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring), per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Friday's injury report will reveal Robinson's odds to return this weekend, but he'll still need to be activated by Saturday afternoon to have a chance to do so.