49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Scores first TD with SF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson had two receptions on as many targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 48-27 win over Indianapolis.
Robinson finally hit pay dirt with the 49ers after being held out of the end zone in his first 11 appearances with the club he signed with this past offseason. The veteran wideout's usage didn't increase with WR Ricky Pearsall (ankle/knee) sidelined Monday, but he was the beneficiary of one of QB Brock Purdy's five touchdown strikes. Even factoring in the rare score, Robinson simply isn't a big enough part of San Francisco's game plan to warrant fantasy consideration in Week 17.
