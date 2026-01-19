Robinson brought in his only target for one yard in Saturday's 41-6 divisional round loss to the Seahawks.

Robinson was riding high from his best performance as a member of the 49ers in the wild-card round (6-111-1 vs. PHI), but he came crashing back down to earth after gaining just one yard on his only touch against Seattle. The veteran wideout got off to a slow start with his new club after serving a three-game suspension to begin the year, and he would go on to post an underwhelming 22-276-1 receiving line across 14 games in the regular season. The 49ers were extremely thin at wide receiver in 2025, making Robinson's lack of involvement frustrating from a fantasy standpoint. The 32-year-old will be back with San Francisco next season for the final year of his two-year contract, likely serving as a depth piece for a retooled receiver room.