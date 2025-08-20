49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Suspended three games
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Robinson has been suspended the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson's suspension relates to a misdemeanor DUI charge he pled no contest to in July, stemming from an arrest last November. The veteran wide receiver will have to wait to make his regular-season debut until Sunday, Sept. 28 against the Jaguars, though he remains eligible to suit up for the 49ers' preseason finale against Los Angeles on Saturday. Robinson's absence will occur at an especially crucial point for San Francisco's passing game, with Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee) expected to be unavailable for the start of the regular season and all of Jauan Jennings (calf), Jacob Cowing (hamstring) and Jordan Watkins (ankle) currently missing time.
