Robinson's suspension has been lifted by the NFL, which sets the stage for the wideout to be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) on the PUP list and Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder) having missed Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals, Robinson -- in his return from a three-game suspension -- has a path to an immediate role in a 49ers' wideout corps that was led by Ricky Pearsall in Week 3, and also includes Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. In 17 regular-season contests with the Rams in 2024, Robinson compiled a 31/505/7 receiving line on 64 targets. It's possible that Robinson is eased back into the mix this weekend, but looking ahead he may end up garnering enough snaps and targets to merit attention in deeper fantasy formats.