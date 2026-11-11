Robinson caught three passes for 22 yards on four targets in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Playing in his first game since Week 2 due to a high ankle sprain, Robinson played 51 percent of the Niners' offensive snaps against Las Vegas. San Francisco's wideout situation is a week-to-week thing moving forward, with the Tuesday addition of Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Mike Evans (Achilles) and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) all likely to return at some point in the near future. Robinson isn't someone to roster in 12-team fantasy leagues.