Robinson brought in three of seven targets for 39 yards in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

With Jauan Jennings (ribs/ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) joining Brandon Aiyuk (knee, reserve/PUP list) on the sidelines, Robinson shot up to No. 2 on the WR depth chart in only his second game in a 49ers uniform. The veteran wasn't overly efficient in his first opportunity to work with Mac Jones, but he turned in some solid gains on his trio of receptions. Kendrick Bourne, Christian McCaffrey and Jake Tonges all got more of Jones' attention, but Robinson could still have a meaningful role in a Week 6 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12 considering San Francisco could still be down multiple receivers.