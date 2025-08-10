Robinson brought in all two targets for 20 yards in the 49ers' 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The veteran tied for second on the 49ers in catches in his official team debut. Robinson got involved immediately, recording an eight-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage while working with Mac Jones as his quarterback. Robinson would go on to add a 12-yard grab on the first play of San Fran's second drive, rounding out a brief but successful night to open the exhibition slate. Robinson could face some sort of league suspension after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge in July, but he's projected to start the 2025 campaign in a prominent role on a receiving corps that isn't expected to have Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee) available to start the season.