49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Two catches in team debut
Robinson brought in all two targets for 20 yards in the 49ers' 30-9 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.
The veteran tied for second on the 49ers in catches in his official team debut. Robinson got involved immediately, recording an eight-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage while working with Mac Jones as his quarterback. Robinson would go on to add a 12-yard grab on the first play of San Fran's second drive, rounding out a brief but successful night to open the exhibition slate. Robinson could face some sort of league suspension after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge in July, but he's projected to start the 2025 campaign in a prominent role on a receiving corps that isn't expected to have Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee) available to start the season.
More News
-
49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Pleads no contest to DUI charge•
-
49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Headed to San Francisco•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Second on team in receiving yards•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Nets two targets in wild-card win•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Turns three catches into 72 yards•
-
Rams' Demarcus Robinson: Another goose egg•