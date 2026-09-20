Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Robinson had to be carted off the field after sustaining a right ankle injury, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for the second half. He'll finish Sunday's game with three catches on as many targets for 34 yards, including the 19-yard reception that he sustained the injury. Jordan Watkins (coach's decision) is inactive, so without Robinson, the 49ers have four healthy wide receivers left in Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Jacob Cowing and KhaDarel Hodge.