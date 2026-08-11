49ers' Demarcus Robinson: Working with first-team offense

Robinson has been working with the first-team offense in training camp due to multiple injuries to the 49ers' wide receiver corps, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire 2026 season due to a PCL injury that requires surgery. Mike Evans (quad) and Christian Kirk (calf) have also been sidelined for training camp practices, and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling missed a couple of sessions while tending to a hamstring issue. That's given Robinson the opportunity to work with the first-team offense, and a strong showing in training camp and preseason games could earn him a consistent role for the upcoming season. The veteran wideout is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, though he played a key role in the 49ers' NFC wild-card win over the Eagles in January, when he caught six catches (on seven targets) for 111 yards and a touchdown.