Flannigan-Fowles was not spotted during the 49ers' OTA sessions Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Flanningan-Fowles suffered a knee injury in the first half of San Francisco's loss in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. The 2020 undrafted free agent agreed to a one-year extension with the 49ers in March, so his absence from Tuesday's session was likely not due to any contract disputes with the team. Flannigan-Fowles currently slots in as San Francisco's backup strongside linebacker behind Azeez Al-Shaair - who went through shoulder and knee surgery this offseason -- so Flannigan-Fowles' presence in offseason training sessions will be worth monitoring moving forward.