Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) was not listed on San Francisco's injury report Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Flannigan-Fowles has been unable to suit up since Week 8 because of a lingering hamstring issue, but it looks like he is healthy enough to make his return to the lineup Week 13 against the Bills. There's no guarantee the 24-year-old will be active, however, as he's predominantly filled a special-teams role this season, fielding 84.9 percent of his overall snaps in that department.