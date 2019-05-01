49ers' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Getting chance in San Fran

Flannigan-Fowles signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Flannigan-Fowles went undrafted out of Arizona this spring despite grading out as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded slot defender as well as the highest-graded run defender among Pac-12 safeties last season. He should have every chance to compete for a depth role in the 49ers secondary this summer.

