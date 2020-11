Flannigan-Fowles was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Seahawks with a hamstring injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Flannigan-Fowles was injured while covering a kick return. He was expected to start at weak-side linebacker in place of Kwon Alexander (ankle), but now Joe Walker and Azeez Al-Shaair will see more work going forward.