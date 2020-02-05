Play

Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) signed a future/reserve contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Flannigan-Fowles ended the season on the 49ers' practice squad while dealing with an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old is healthy and will get another chance to make the 53-man roster in 2020. If he's able to secure a spot, Flannigan-Fowles will likely contribute on special teams.

