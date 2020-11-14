site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Officially out
Nov 14, 2020
Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
Flannigan-Fowles was unable to practice all week, rendering this decision unsurprising. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 11 versus the Rams. Look for Joe Walker to step up in his absence while he is sidelined.
