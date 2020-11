Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 24-year-old picked up the hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and he won't be able to play Thursday with the short week of preparation. Flannigan-Fowles is expected to fill the starting role at weakside linebacker with Kwon Alexander (ankle) shipped to New Orleans, but Joe Walker and Azeez Al-Shaair should fill that role versus Green Bay.