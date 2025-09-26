49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: All set for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir (illness) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Lenoir was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, but he will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Jaguars after logging a full practice Friday. The cornerback will operate in his starting role in the team's secondary versus Jacksonville.
