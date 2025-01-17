Lenoir (shoulder) finished with 85 tackles (53 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble across 15 starts in 2024.

Fresh off of a five-year contract extension, Lenoir proved to be worth the paycheck with nearly identical stats to his stellar 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old did suffer a shoulder injury in Week 17 and wound up missing two games overall this year. Assuming the injury isn't too serious, Lenoir is lined up to be a fixture in San Francisco's secondary for years to come.