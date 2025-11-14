49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Appears on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lenoir (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's a new issue for the cornerback, who did not appear on Wednesday's injury report. Lenoir's status will be worth monitoring Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The fifth-year pro has played on nearly every defensive snap for San Francisco this season, recording 33 tackles (24 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Haults in first INT of 2025•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Cleared to play Week 8•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Gets questionable tag for Week 8•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Tending to quad injury•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Six tackles in TNF win•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: All set for Week 4•