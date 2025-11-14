Lenoir (calf) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's a new issue for the cornerback, who did not appear on Wednesday's injury report. Lenoir's status will be worth monitoring Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The fifth-year pro has played on nearly every defensive snap for San Francisco this season, recording 33 tackles (24 solo) and three pass breakups, including an interception.