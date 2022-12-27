Lenoir totaled nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defense against the Commanders during Saturday's 37-20 victory.

Lenoir set a season high with 10 stops against Seattle in Week 15, and he almost matched that total one week later versus Washington. The second-year cornerback has emerged as a steady starter this season for San Francisco. Though his totals of 65 tackles, one sack and one interception aren't noisy in IDP fantasy leagues, his numbers over the past two weeks may at least put him on the radar.