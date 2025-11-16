49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Cleared to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
Lenoir (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against Arizona, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lenoir dealt with a calf issue at the end of the week and was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. The Oregon product is ultimately going to play, which is a big development for the 49ers' secondary. Lenoir has logged every defensive snap for San Francisco each of the past seven weeks.
