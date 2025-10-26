Lenoir (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Lenoir opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a quadriceps injury but earned the questionable tag for Week 8 after logging a limited session Friday. He's gone through pregame warmups without issue and has been cleared to suit up against Houston. Lenoir has 26 tackles (19 solo) and two pass defenses through the first seven games of the regular season.