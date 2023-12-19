Lenoir is day-to-day with ribs injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lenoir is still dealing with a ribs injury that caused him to exit Sunday's victory over the Cardinals early. If the 24-year-old ends up being forced to miss the team's upcoming matchup versus the Ravens, Ambry Thomas should start at corner Lenoir's place.
