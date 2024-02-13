Lenoir logged 933 snaps on defense as a starter in 2023, finishing with 84 tackles (58 solo), 10 pass defenses and three interceptions across 17 games.

Lenoir took over for Emmanuel Moseley -- who signed with Detroit last offseason -- as the 49ers' starting corner opposite Charvarius Ward. Lenoir occupied the elevated role without issue, also posting career highs in both tackles and interceptions to boot. The third-year defensive back figures to continue starting for San Francisco in 2024 as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.