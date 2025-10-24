Lenoir (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lenoir is working through a quadriceps injury that he picked up during San Francisco's Week 7 win over Atlanta. His status for Sunday's game may not be known until the 49ers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Lenoir's absence would make Darrell Luter the most likely candidate to start at outside corner opposite Renardo Green.