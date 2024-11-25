Lenoir underwent an MRI done on his knee Monday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Lenoir seemingly suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Packers, despite the Oregon product playing his typical snap count. His status for the week ahead likely won't be known until the team receives his MRI results.
