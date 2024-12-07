Lenoir (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears and is expected to play.
Lenoir missed last Sunday night's loss to the Bills but appears ready to return after a one-week absence. As the Niners' top slot cornerback, Lenoir should see plenty of Keenan Allen in this matchup.
