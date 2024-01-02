Lenoir finished Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders with three tackles (two solo) and an interception.
Lenoir picked off Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Byron Pringle. Lenoir has 83 tackles (57 solo), 10 passes defended and three interceptions -- all career highs -- over 16 games this season. He likely won't see the field all too much in the 49ers' regular season-finale with the team locked into the top seed in the NFC.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Practices Thursday•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Leading tackler in win•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Dealing with ribs injury•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Won't return Sunday•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Snags INT in loss to Browns•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Intercepts pass in Week 2•