Lenoir finished Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders with three tackles (two solo) and an interception.

Lenoir picked off Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Byron Pringle. Lenoir has 83 tackles (57 solo), 10 passes defended and three interceptions -- all career highs -- over 16 games this season. He likely won't see the field all too much in the 49ers' regular season-finale with the team locked into the top seed in the NFC.