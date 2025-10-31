Lenoir registered three tackles (two solo) and one interception during the 49ers' 26-15 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Lenoir was on the receiving end of an overthrown deep pass from C.J. Stroud that was intended for Jaylin Noel at the end of the first half. It was Lenoir's first interception of the season and first since Week 8 of the 2024 campaign against the Cowboys. The 2021 fifth-rounder has accumulated 29 tackles (21 solo) and three pass defenses through the first eight games of the regular season, which is well behind pace from his numbers in 2024 (85 tackles through 15 regular-season contests).