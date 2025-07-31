Lenoir (shoulder) was spotted taking reps during this week's training camp practice sessions, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Lenoir matched up with new teammate Demarcus Robinson in padded practice in what was described as a spirited battle. This is a positive sign for the 25-year-old Lenoir, who finished the 2024 campaign nursing a shoulder injury. Now healthy, Lenoir will resume his role as the 49ers' top corner after setting a new career high in combined tackles (85) last season.