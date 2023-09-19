Lenoir recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-23 win at the Rams.
Lenoir broke the Rams' spirits late in the fourth quarter on a play where he had Van Jefferson in a vice grip, ultimately getting between Jefferson and an ill-advised third-down pass from Matthew Stafford. He's played great football so far this season and could even return IDP value if he continues at his current pace.
More News
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Shows flashes in 2022•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Big game in Week 16•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Returns from COVID list•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Heads to COVID list•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Absent from injury report•
-
49ers' Deommodore Lenoir: Ruled out due to personal reasons•