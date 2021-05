The 49ers selected Lenoir in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Lenoir ended up being a three-year starter at Oregon despite initially opting out of his senior season, only to return and earn second-team All-Pac 12 honors. Lenoir seemed to take a step back in his development after recording three interceptions during a dominate sophomore season, but he'll have a chance to develop into a capable depth piece with the 49ers.